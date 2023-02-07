RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner released on Tuesday the name of a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul Monday night.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Azaan Lee, 21 of Champaign. Rantoul Police officials said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of West Belle and North Ohio Avenues around 11:30 p.m. when shots were fired and Lee was hit. He was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m.

Northrup said preliminary autopsy results indicate that Lee died after a gunshot wound to his left leg perforated his femoral artery.

Northrup’s office is still investigating the shooting along with the Illinois State Police, which took the lead in the investigation in accordance with state statutes and Rantoul Police policy.