Coroner identifies man killed in fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released the identity of a man who died in a Bloomington apartment building fire early Monday morning.

Tyrone L. Hoy, 62, was found inside his apartment at 603 W. Market Street as the building burned. Preliminary results from an autopsy on Wednesday indicated that Hoy died from carbon monoxide poisoning brought on by smoke and soot inhalation. There was no evidence of an assault, altercation or infection that played a role in Hoy’s death. Toxicology testing is pending.

An investigation into the fire determined the fire’s circumstances to be suspicious, but as of Wednesday evening the fire has not been ruled to be arson. The fire and Hoy’s death are under investigation by the Bloomington Fire and Police Departments, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall and McLean County Coroner’s Office.