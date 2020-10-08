Coroner identifies man killed in early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner released the identity of a 29-year-old Urbana man killed in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup said Martin D. Morrow died from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of West William Street and South Duncan Road in Champaign.

Champaign Police’s initial investigation indicated Morrow was on foot when one or more suspects approached him. He was then shot several times in the torso area.

Morrow was taken to the hospital where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. If anyone has any information about it, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also submit an anonymous tip online or by calling Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.