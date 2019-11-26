Coroner identifies man killed in crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county coroner has released the name of the man killed after a two-car crash last Wednesday.

Kyle De Lap was driving down Neil Street in Champaign when he hit a pole at the intersection of Stadium Drive. Police officials say De Lap’s car bumped into another car a few times before veering to the side and crashing into the pole. It blocked part of Neil, causing traffic to back up.

The coroner says De Lap died Monday from complications with injuries he got during the crash. No autopsy will be performed. His death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department.