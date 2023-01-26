MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner released on Thursday the name of a man from Macon who was killed in a crash outside that town the previous day.

Coroner Michael Day identified the man as 32-year-old Joseph D. Baietto. Baietto was the driver of an SUV that crashed around 8:15 a.m. on Andrews Street Rd. near the intersection with Riley Rd. Day said the SUV rolled over and Baietto was ejected, suffering “massive head and torso trauma” in the process.

There were no apparent witnesses to the crash. Baietto’s wrecked SUV was found by drivers who passed by it a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing, with routine toxicology testing and an inquest pending.