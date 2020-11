MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County County coroner identified a Bethany man who was killed in a 2-car crash on Thursday.

Coroner Michael Day said 48-year-old Christopher Ripple died in the head-on crash on Route 121 near McDonald Road. It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Day said Ripple died from “a fatal traumatic arrest with massive head injuries suffered in the crash.”

Police said the driver in the other car was ticketed with improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol.