TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The identity of a man who died in a crash early Saturday morning has been released.

The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden says a crash near Interstate 74 westbound claimed the life of Arnold B. Cravens, a 54-year-old from Tilton.

An autopsy is scheduled for today. The cause of death is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the coroner’s Office.