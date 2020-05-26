Coroner identifies man killed in crash

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner identified an Urbana man that was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

Officers said it happened on westbound I-74 between Mansfield and Farmer City. Coroner Duane Northrup said 62-year-old David Stockwill was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner said Stockwill was driving westbound on I-74 when he drove the car off the road for “unknown reasons” and hit a fence and some small trees. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The crash is still under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police.

