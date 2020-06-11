Coroner identifies man killed in car crash

Breaking News
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county coroner identified a man killed in a Wednesday car crash in Normal.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said her office was notified Wednesday night of a death at 19906 East 1600 North Road. She said 27-year-old John Charsha, of Downs, died from head injuries he got after crashing an SUV into a tree. He was the only person in the car.

Toxicology results are currently pending. The Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the crash.

