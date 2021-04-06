Coroner identifies man killed in car crash

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup is naming a Marion man who died Monday after a car crash in Effingham County.

The coroner identified him as Kenneth Bonroe. He was 70-years-old.

A press release from Northrup’s office says a crash Monday night left him with several traumatic injuries.

Northrup says Bonroe was driving a car that ran off the road after hitting two other cars near Lake Sara and Moccasin roads in Summitt Township.

The coroner says he was pronounceddead at 11:20 p.m. at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Northrup says the fatal crash is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

