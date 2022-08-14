SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday.

Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was brought by EMS to the emergency room of HSHS St. John’s Hospital, but was pronounced dead at 11:27 p.m.

An autopsy is schedule for Monday. Allmon and the Springfield Police Department are still investigating Hall’s death.