Coroner identifies man killed after hit with power line

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has identified a man killed in a single-car crash on Sunday night.

Coroner Duane Northrup said it happened in the 1300 block of East Bradley Avenue in Urbana. He said a power pole was knocked over during the crash and 54-year-old Andie Jackson was hit by a live power line when he got out of the car following the crash.

The coroner said Jackson was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Jackson died from electrocution after being hit by the live power line. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Urbana Police Department.