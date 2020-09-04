Coroner identifies man killed after car crash

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a Shelbyville man that was killed in a single car crash in Coles County.

Coroner Duane Northrup said 88-year-old John M. Donald died in an Urbana hospital on Friday morning from traumatic injuries he received in the crash. He stated Donald was “reported to have been the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Route 16 and Lake Road in rural Coles County.” He said that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

“He reportedly struck an embankment causing his vehicle to become airborne. His vehicle came to rest in a bean field north of the intersection,” Northrup said.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Coles County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate Donald’s death.