MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified a Mount Zion man who was killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Coroner Day said 45-year-old Jason Stout was pronounced dead shortly before 9 a.m. in the emergency room. He died from massive internal trauma he received in a crash in a field just off Route 51 near Riley Road.

Day said routine toxicology testing and an inquest are pending. The crash is still under investigation.