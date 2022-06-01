MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

44-year-old Jay Fitzgerald, of Heyworth Illinois, was pronounced dead on the scene after his tractor was hit by a semi-truck at around 9:45 a.m.

The crash occurred on US Route 51 at 400 North Roads in Randolph Township, North of Heyworth in McLean County.

A press release from the coroner’s office says that Fitzgerald was ejected from the tractor upon impact with a semi-truck.

This incident is still under investigation by Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.