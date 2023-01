MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24.

Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley and Chenoa on Friday.

Toxicology testing is pending at this time.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate the situation.