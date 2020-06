MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a man that was killed after being hit by a pick-u truck on I-74 near Carlock.

Coroner Kathy Yoder said 57-year-old Richard Gaunt, Jr., of Morton, was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said preliminary autopsy results show Gaunt died of “multiple blunt injuries sustained as a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck.”

The coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police are still investigation this incident.