GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers for the Georgetown Fair announced Friday morning they have cancelled their event this summer.

"Due to the current world situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and guidelines as it relates to large group gatherings, we have decided that this is the responsible thing to do," a press release posted on Facebook stated Friday. "After weeks of monitoring, the decision to cancel our fair has not come easy. Our number one priority is keeping all of our fairgoers safe."