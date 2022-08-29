SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 69-year-old man who died on Friday after he was hit by a car on Route 29.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Gordon Matthews of Springfield. An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that Matthews died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the pedestrian-vs-car collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allmon and the Illinois State Police are still investigating the collision and Matthews’ death.