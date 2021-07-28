Coroner identifies man hit by car

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner is identifying a Riverton man who was hit by a car Monday.

A press release from Coroner Jim Allmon named him as 54-year-old Michael Gragg.

Allmon says Gragg was hit by a car at South 11th Street and South Grand Avenue East early Monday morning. The coroner says the man was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he died Tuesday afternoon.

Allmon says Gragg died from several blunt-force injuries he took after being hit by the car.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s office and Springfield Police are investigating the deadly crash.