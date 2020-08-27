Coroner identifies man found shot in car

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a man that was found dead in a car after a shooting on Wednesday.

Coroner Michael Day said 31-year-old Demetrius Maclin was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street. An autopsy indicated Maclin died from “multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity. The wounds resulted in internal hemorrhage and affected multiple major organic systems,” stated the coroner.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.