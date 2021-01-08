Coroner identifies man found dead in river

PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — The Menard County coroner identified a man whose body was recovered from the Sangamon River on Thursday.

In a news release, Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner Ben Hollis identified the man as 50-year-old Alberto A. Reyes. He had been previously reported missing on December 1. “A missing persons investigation and large-scale search ensued, but efforts to locate Reyes were unsuccessful.”

Additionally, Hollis said Reyes was released from the Menard County Jail on bail on November 14, 2020. “Shortly after his release, Menard County 911 received a call of a Hispanic male attempting to force entry to a residence in the 300 block of E. Douglas in Petersburg.” He continued to say the subject ran away prior to officers arriving on scene. They were not able to find the subject. Hollis said Reyes was believed to be that subject.

An autopsy was done Friday morning. Results are still pending. Hollis said foul play is not suspected.

Illinois State Police, the Menard County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices and the Petersburg Police Department are continuing to investigate.