COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Ed Schniers has identified a man found dead along a railroad in Humboldt.

The coroner said Maxwell P. Rosa was found dead on August 29. He was found on North 45 1700N.

Schniers said Rosa had family in Neoga, but had been living in several different places.

A cause of death has not yet been released. The coroner said they are waiting on toxicology results. However, he said no foul play was suspected.