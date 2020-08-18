Coroner identifies man after car crash

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a man he said died from a medical condition while behind the wheel.

Coroner Michael Day said deputies responded to Illinois Route 121 and Kenney Road on Sunday night for a single car crash. The coroner identified the man inside the car as Mark Richert.

Day said Richert died from a medical condition, not the crash.

Officials with Stephen Decatur Middle School said Richert was their physical education teacher as well as their athletic director. On their Facebook page, they paid tribute to him and said he was “a tremendous man and extremely dedicated to our district and passionate about our sports programs, and his family.”