LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash.

Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident.

Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an SUV that was in a collision with an automobile at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 N. Rd on Monday afternoon.

Yoder said that toxicology testing is pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story.