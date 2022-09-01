SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified a Jacksonville man who was found dead in a car on Wednesday.

Allmon said the man is 42-year-old Nickolas Stambaugh. An autopsy performed on Thursday revealed minor blunt force injuries from a car crash and “significant” natural disease process. The cause of death is pending additional studies.

Allmon added there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Allmon, his office and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate.