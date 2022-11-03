CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has identified a 23-year-old man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 in Champaign early Thursday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Jorge De La O of Cicero. De La O was the passenger of a box truck that, at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, collided with the back of a semi-truck and overturned in the median on northbound Interstate 57. De La O was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. The driver of the box truck was hurt but is expected to survive.

Northrup said an autopsy performed on Thursday indicated De La O died from blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash.

The crash and death remain under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Illinois State Police.