SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Steven Hermanson, 66 of Lebanon, and Nathan Tenneson, 29 of Ettrick, Wis. State troopers said they determined Hermanson and Tenneson crashed into a semi-truck that, while driving northbound, crossed the median ditch and became disabled across all southbound lanes near the exit to Illinois Route 104. All three vehicles were soon engulfed by fire.

Allmon said Tenneson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; his death was attributed to thermal injuries caused by the fire. Hermanson was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy indicated that Hermanson died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The crash and deaths remain under investigation by Allmon’s office and the Illinois State Police.