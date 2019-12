DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the remains that were found on October 10, 2019.

Timothy Duncan, 52 of Covington, Indiana, was in a residence located at 205 East 3rd Street in Danville.

McFadden says Duncan died due to inhalation of smoke and soot due to a house fire at that location.

