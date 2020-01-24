Coroner identifies homicide victims

Breaking News
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has released the names of three men found dead in a house on Thursday.

She said Nathaniel Gentry (65), Anthony Jones (60) and Cordell Reed (67) all of Danville were found dead in a house on Elm Street. Autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

Danville Police, Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate what happened. If anyone has information about this, call the Danville Police or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.

