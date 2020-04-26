Coroner identifies homicide victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Daniel Walter, 28, of Williamsport, Indiana, was discovered lying unresponsive in another man’s yard on the 1600 block of Ray Street.

When police arrived, they discovered the man was dead, with gunshot wounds.

McFadden said Walter’s family has been notified.

The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.

An autopsy is to be conducted later on Sunday, April 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.