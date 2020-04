SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man that died Tuesday from gunshot wounds.

Coroner Jim Allmon said 23-year-old Gary F. Green Jr. was taken transported to the hospital from a house on East Spruce. He was pronounced dead a few minutes after arriving at the hospital.

An Wednesday autopsy indicated he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are continuing to investigate.