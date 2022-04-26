BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder said the 19-year-old who was pulled from a Bloomington Lake on Sunday night was Dariyon Phelps.

Phelps was pronounced dead at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Carle BroMenn Emergency Department.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Phelps died from drowning. Toxicology testing is pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Jamal Simington stated, “I want to give my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dariyon in this extremely difficult time. Four of our bravest officers jumped in the cold water with a member of the community in an effort to save Dariyon. They all risked their well-being and lives to rescue him, but after successfully bringing him out of the water and starting resuscitation efforts, we were not able to revive him. The actions of the citizen, the fire department and our officers are commendable, and I am very proud of them.”

