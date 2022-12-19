DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the driver who died in a crash in Danville Monday morning following a police chase.

Coroner Jane McFadden identified the driver as Johnathan C. Gilbert, 24 of Danville. She added that his family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, the results of which she did not release with Gilbert’s name.

Danville Police said Gilbert was the driver of a stolen Mercedes sedan that officers observed driving erratically at high speed at 12:25 a.m. After leading officers on a chase through town that included a crash into a house’s porch, the car Gilbert was driving went airborne and crashed into a tree, at which point the chase finally ended. Gilbert was pronounced dead after firefighters extracted him from the car.

Danville Police and McFadden’s office are still investigating the events.