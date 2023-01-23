DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner released on Monday the name of a 3-year-old Danville girl who died last week after what her family said was a fall down a flight of stairs.

Coroner Jane McFadden identified the girl as Kanari M. Miller. Miller was brought to a Danville hospital early Friday morning for apparent blunt force trauma injuries, which preliminary medical reports suggest caused her death a short time later. Danville Police are still investigating the events that led to those injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing. McFadden and Danville Police released no further information.