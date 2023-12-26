DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has confirmed the identity of a 45-year-old man who was shot dead in Decatur on Friday.

Coroner Michael E. Day identified Decatur man Frank J. Waltrip as the victim of the early morning shooting. He was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m. Day said the preliminary cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest.

Waltrip was found near the intersection of West Division Street and North Edward Street after Decatur Police received reports of shots fired. The Decatur Police Department continues to investigate this incident.