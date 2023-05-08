DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of a Decatur man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Coroner Michael Day said in a press release that the victim is Travion Pickens, 28. Pickens was found in the area of Packard and Main Streets Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds and arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital in “very critical condition.” He was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., just half an hour after police found him at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday, but the results were not announced with Pickens’ identity.

Decatur Police are still investigating the shooting.