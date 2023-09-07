DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died after he was assaulted last week in Decatur.

Coroner Michael Day said the man is 53-year-old Marvin E. Meyer Jr. of Decatur. He was critically hurt in an assault on Friday, Sept. 1 in the area of Wood and 16th Streets; officers responded to the area around 3 p.m. and found Meyer with blunt force injuries.

Day said Meyer was rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital and was in the operating room for emergency surgery when he died at 7 p.m. An autopsy conducted the following day confirmed the cause of death to be blunt force injuries.

Meyer’s identity was released to the media after a lengthy search and notification process for his family, Day said. That process was completed on Thursday.

The investigation into Meyer’s death is ongoing.