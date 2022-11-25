DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week.

Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had been shot multiple times in the torso and arms. Although alert after being shot, Dye later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

McFadden said that Dye’s family has been notified of his death. She and the Danville Police Department are still investigating, with an autopsy planned to take place at a later date.