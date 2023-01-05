URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a Danville man who died in Urbana after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 35-year-old John R. Carmean. Carmean was stabbed in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets in Danville and was subsequently transported to Carle Hospital for further treatment. He died at Carle Wednesday morning.

An investigation into the stabbing by Danville Police determined that Carmean was involved in a verbal dispute prior to the stabbing. Officers identified Jesse Landers as a suspect and arrested him; he is facing a charge of first degree murder in connection to Carmean’s death.

Northrup and the Danville Police Department are still investigating the stabbing and death, with an autopsy scheduled for Friday.