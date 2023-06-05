URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a 34-year-old man who was killed in a stabbing over the weekend. The woman accused of killing him, meanwhile, is now facing murder charges.

In a press release, Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim is Vincent Taylor. Champaign Police found Taylor early Sunday morning at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, having arrived there with a life-threatening stab wound. He later died from his wound.

Champaign Police officials said officers were sent to Taylor’s home in the 600 block of West Bradley Avenue, where they found a crime scene. The initial investigation, they added, indicated that Taylor and 43-year-old Taneshia Brooks of Champaign were involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in Taylor being stabbed. Police arrested Brooks for her involvement, and she was booked into the Champaign County Jail.

Court records show that the Champaign County State’s Attorney has charged Brooks with four counts of murder and one of aggravated domestic battery. She is set to be arraigned on these charges Monday afternoon.

An autopsy for Taylor is scheduled for Monday afternoon, Northrup added. He is still investigating Taylor’s death alongside Champaign Police.