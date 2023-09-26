URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has released the name of an inmate who died in custody at the Champaign County Jail over the weekend.

Coroner Duane Northrup said Raymond C. Gwin Jr., 33 of Champaign, was the person wo was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning. Correctional staff and emergency personnel were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at 6 a.m.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the investigation initially indicated that Gwin suffered a medical emergency. An autopsy was performed on Monday, but Northrup said the results are pending toxicology testing.

The Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into Gwin’s death.