Coroner identifies body pulled from lake

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are identifying a 53-year-old man who drowned Wednesday in Clinton Lake.

Coroner Randy Rice identified him as Armando Borrego Jr., of Pontiac. He says Borrego was swimming towards a jet ski on the lake when he went underwater.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Crews responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to an accident involving a jet ski. Several fire crews and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers said a man was pulled from Clinton Lake.

A press release from the Clinton Fire Department says the Decatur Fire Department’s dive time and a sonar boat with Harristown Fire Department responded to the scene. CFD says it set up a joint command and coordinated with the DeWitt County Sheriff.

Additionally, another dive team was called in from Corn Belt Fire, along with a light tower from Warrensburg Fire in case the response took longer.

CFD says it searched the area until additional crews and equipment arrived. Once the extra help came in, crews were able to find the missing person.