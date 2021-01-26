Coroner identifies body found in Lake Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a 32-year-old man whose body was found in Lake Decatur.

Coroner Michael Day said Benjamin Lee Houser, of Decatur, was pronounced dead on late Sunday night. “A deputy coroner was detailed to a location near the 5900 block of Apollo Drive and the body was recovered from the lake.”

An autopsy was performed Tuesday, but Coroner Day said the cause of death is still pending. “Once the toxicology testing and the other forensic lab testing is completed, the final cause of death will be set.” Coroner Day continued to say the testing will take up to several weeks to be done.

He also stated there was no significant trauma discovered during the autopsy.

Decatur Police and the Macon County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.