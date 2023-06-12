SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the identity of a 67-year-old woman who died in a fire last week.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman is Cheryl Fellwock of Springfield. She was pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m. shortly after arrival at an area hospital on Friday.

Officials said Fellwock was a victim of a mobile home fire that happened on Truman Road near Fox Bridge Road in Springfield. Another person was seriously hurt in that fire.

Officials said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, June 12. The Sangamon County Coroner, the Springfield Fire Department and the Sangamon County Sheriff are still investigating the fire and Fellwock’s death.