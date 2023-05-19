CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane E. Northrup has identified a man involved in a crash in Rantoul Thursday.

Terry M. Rabbers, 58, was pronounced dead at the Carle Hospital Emergency Department at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. Officials said he died as a result of the injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in the 600 block of West Liberty Avenue in Rantoul.

Authorities confirmed the crash happened around 2:40 p.m., no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials said the motorcycle went up against the curb and Rabbers came off the bike, hitting a light pole.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, May 19 at the Champaign County Coroner’s Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana.

The Champaign Coroner’s Office and the Rantoul Police Department continue to investigate the incident. An inquest may be held at a later date, officials said.

