DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day has identified the 43-year-old Decatur man who died from gunshot wounds Sunday.

Officials said Christopher G. Osman died around 1:30 p.m. An autopsy showed that Osman died from a single gunshot wound to the mid-chin region.

Police responded to the 1200 block of N. Church Street in reference to a person who had been shot around 1 a.m. They located Osman on the scene. He was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Detectives with the Decatur Police Department continue to investigate the situation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.