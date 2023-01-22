SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 42-year-old man who died in his home on Friday.

Byron Butler was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. at his home on the 1100 block of W. Maple South in Springfield. An autopsy showed no evidence of injury or trauma.

Sangamon County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible deceased male on Friday. Allmon said friends had not heard from the subject in a few days and had gone to check on him.

The Springfield Fire Department arrived first on the scene and believed the male subject to be dead. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office was notified and confirmed Butler’s death on the scene.

Toxicology is pending at this time.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the situation.