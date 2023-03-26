SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified a Springfield man who died on Friday as 33-year-old Alonzo Billups.

Officials say he was found at a home on the 1100 block of S 19th St., near Kansas St., Friday afternoon. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he later died.

Allmon said an autopsy and preliminary findings Sunday suggest Billups died from multiple sharp force injuries.

The Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate the situation.