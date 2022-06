SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 21-year-old woman who died in a car crash in Loami on Sunday.

Allmon said the woman is Addyson Butcher of Waverly. Butcher’s SUV was found in a creek early Sunday morning near Waverly and Maxwell Hall Roads with her body inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash and death remain under investigation by Allmon’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.